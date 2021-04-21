Netflix launches Twitter profile for the attractions of the geek universe

Netflix: One of Netflix’s top Twitter accounts changed its name on Monday (19). Formerly called NXOnNetflix, the Netflix Geeked profile will be the main source of information about the Geek universe of the streaming service.

Thus, followers will receive first-hand news about the platform’s original attractions, such as Stranger Things, The Witcher and The Umbrella Academy. News about animations, anime and movies will also be revealed through the account.

In addition to the trailer informing the new phase of the profile, Netflix Geeked released a poster with an extensive list of original streaming productions. More impressive than the number of attractions are the news that are on the way.

In particular, the platform will produce several films and series based on video games. Assassin’s Creed, The Cuphead Show !, Splinter Cell, Resident Evil, Tomb Raider and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are just a few of the titles.

The list also presents some very interesting promises from Netflix. For example, live-action versions of classic anime such as Cowboy Bebop, One Piece, Gundam and Yu Yu Hakusho.

Finally, the long-awaited adaptations of HQ Sandman and the card game Magic: The Gathering are also present in the recent announcement. That is, the streaming service will have a lot of content to offer to fans of the geek universe.

Agreement with Sony Pictures

In addition to the many new features of Netflix Geeked, the streaming platform closed an important deal with Sony Pictures earlier this month. From 2022, the platform will receive several productions from the production company’s catalog.

Among the many popular franchises, there are also all Spider-Man films – including the Oscar-winning Spider-Man animation in the Spider-Man. Certainly, important additions to attract fans of the hero and other admirers of nerdy culture.