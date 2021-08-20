Netflix Launches Support for Space Audio on iPhone and iPad

This Wednesday (18), Netflix confirmed that it has started the distribution of support for Space Audio for iPhones and iPads with at least iOS 14. The tool will work with programs compatible with Dolby Atmos and is exclusive to AirPods Max and Pro.

iOS 15 beta users can enjoy the function in other content thanks to the “Spatialize Stereo” tool, which simulates dynamic surround.

The shortcut for configuring Spatial Audio is in the device’s Control Center. According to the 9to5Mac portal, compatibility is gradually being made available among subscribers to the streaming platform over the next few weeks. To ensure the fastest possible arrival, update the Netflix app and keep an eye out.

cinema experience

Promising more immersive movie and music playback, the initiative uses directional audio filters and makes subtle adjustments to the frequencies of sounds received in each ear. Space Audio takes advantage of the iPhone and AirPods’ gyroscope and accelerometer to track the head movement of the client and device, automatically adapting the experience.

During WWDC21 in June, Apple confirmed its plans to bring Space Audio to TvOS. If the customer does not have Netflix, but wants to test the new thing, it is worth mentioning that Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and Disney Plus have compatibility.