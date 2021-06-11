Netflix Launches Online Store With Exclusive Official Products

Netflix: This Thursday (10), Netflix, in partnership with Shopify, launched its exclusive virtual store, Netflix.shop, in which it sells official items related to the series and movies it produces. Josh Simon, one of the executives of the streaming giant, defines the platform as a true boutique — and says that the offerings should be expanded over time.

There are already available collections of titles such as Lupin, Eden and Yasuke, which include t-shirts, blouses, pillow covers and more, all designed by artists alongside big names such as the Louvre Museum.

Thus, Netflix, in addition to supplying a need of its most passionate audience, which until then was content with things done by other fans, adheres to a monetization in which it did not bet – and which moved US$ 128 billion in the world in 2019, according to Licensing International.

Stranger Things and La casa de papel will soon show up, promises the company. Unlike competitors like HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video, it does not show commercials, and its billing was, until then, based only on the monthly fees of its subscribers.

Thus, the novelty is a natural step for a company that has the loyalty of more than 200 million people and, with Simon’s help, took its licensed products to Walmart, Sephora, Amazon and Target. In fact, the team responsible for the progress of operations has grown from 20 to 60 professionals since March 2020.

Will it avenge?

There are those who doubt Netflix.shop’s success, such as Mark A. Cohen, director of retail studies and adjunct professor at Columbia University’s School of Business, in an interview with The New York Times.

According to the researcher, the excitement should not last long, as the same happens with the public’s interest in big tech’s audiovisual projects. “Most [productions] have a short shelf life, unlike a Disney property, which is a long journey of generations,” he argues.

To check out the store, just click here — remembering that deliveries are restricted to the United States and values ​​are limited to the dollar.