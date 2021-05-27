Netflix Launches Its Expected Feature

Netflix has started testing the Play Something feature for Android users. Netflix, which activated the Play Something feature for televisions in April, announced that this feature will also come for smartphones.

Play Something feature coming to Netflix mobile app

Netflix, which wants to be one step ahead of its competitors such as Amazon Prime, HBO and Hulu, is making an effort to produce more content.

Netflix announced that the Play Something feature, developed for users who are undecided about watching TV series and movies, works with a certain algorithm. Stating that users are offered suggestions based on what they have watched before, the company underlined that many people are satisfied with this feature.

The feature, which is in the testing phase for Android users, is still active for a certain number of users. The Netflix has announced that the buttons are activated in both adult and child profiles for test users.

It is not yet known when the new Netflix feature will be available to iOS users.