Netflix launches a new mobile function

Seeking to improve its service and evolve the Download function, Netflix introduced the Autodownloads function 3 years ago, whereby when you finish watching an episode you downloaded, the function will delete it and automatically download the next episode. Also called Smart Downloads, it is a function that helps you manage the series you have downloaded.

When you finish watching an episode, Smart Downloads will delete it and automatically download the next episode in the series. If you prefer to save the episodes you have seen on your device, you will have to deactivate the function to be able to manually manage the content you have downloaded.

Downloads for you

Three years later, the service presents us with an improved version of that function in the form of another new function that goes further, adding the Artificial Intelligence component to anticipate your tastes. Today Netflix launches ‘Downloads for you’, a new function that automatically downloads the series and movies that the service recommends to your mobile device “according to your tastes”.

Downloads for you is designed so that “there is always something new waiting for you”, whether you have to take a long car trip and want to see something new, or have a premiere scheduled to see but don’t have an Internet connection.

How to activate downloads for you

Now available for the Netflix Android app – iOS will arrive “soon”, if you want to try Downloads for yourself simply follow these two steps to configure the function:

Open the Netflix app on your mobile

Go to the Downloads tab

Find and activate the new Downloads option for you.

Choose the amount of content you want downloaded to your device – between 1 GB, 3 GB or 5 GB – and click Activate. The more space you allocate, the more recommendations Netflix will download for you.