Netflix: “Lady’s Game” Boosts Chess Sales!

A victim of its success on Netflix, the series “The Lady’s Game” makes viewers want to play chess. Sales are boosted!

Since the release of the “Lady’s Game” series, available on Netflix, sales of chess games have doubled. All spectators want to try it out!

We don’t teach you that. The online streaming platform Netflix has power over the world: the series it broadcasts can influence their viewers. By their universe, their message or even their actors.

In recent weeks, one of the series on Netflix has met with such incredible success.

It’s simple, no one could have bet on a chess series. Yet the meteoric rise of the young gaming prodigy in the United States of the 1960s fascinates and hits the mark. So much so that it is reflected in the sales of chess sets.

Indeed, this is what the director of Tournerie Roz – the last manufacturer of chess sets in France – told Le Figaro. Brigitte Roz Bruchon is delighted to have “had a lot of requests since the first confinement”.

Best of all, it has doubled its sales of chess sets since last year. Between this second lockdown and the release of the series, chess games grew in popularity. And she’s not the only one who noticed it!

Still with Le Figaro, Franck Mathais, Jouéclub’s spokesperson, holds the same speech. His store has “doubled their online sales of chess games since October 23, compared to the same period last year. ”

NETFLIX: A FEMINIST MESSAGE

In fact, the renewed interest in chess games since the new Netflix series is unique: it is particularly noticeable among women. Indeed, “The Game of the Lady” puts forward a player, more than talented.

Thus, there would be an upsurge in demand for chess lessons by women. This is what Jennifer Shahade, two-time media champion at Salon, says. Netflix has sent a feminist message, and it pleases!



