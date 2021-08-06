Netflix: Kiss Booth 3 and Hit & Run Are Highlights; See Releases!

Netflix: If you’re the team that loves to spend the weekend watching movies and series, check out the Netflix Agenda of the week to stay up to date with all the news in the catalog.

The first season of the Hit and Run series promises good moments of suspense and tension. The plot follows Azulai, who lives a happy life in Tel Aviv with her family. When his wife is killed in a mysterious roadkill, he suspects it may not have been a simple accident. Distressed and confused, he searches for the killers, who have fled to the United States. What he didn’t expect was to discover disturbing truths about his beloved and the secrets she kept from him.

In the universe of movies, the long-awaited conclusion of the trilogy A Barraca do Beijo will arrive next Wednesday (11). In the plot, Elle must choose between her best friend Lee and her boyfriend Noah.

Netflix Launches August 6-12

Today’s Premieres on Netflix (06)

Hit & Run (Season 1)

The Nine Emotions (Season 1)

The cloud

The Journey of Alive

two queens

twice you

Welcome to Marwen

Who’s Money

New series on Netflix

08/09 – Shaman King (Season 1)

10/08 – Gabby’s Magic House (Season 2)

10/08 – Untold: Fight in the NBA

10/08 – The Crowned Clown (Season 1)

10/08 – I Need Romance (Season 1)

11/08 – Confectioners Squadron 1st Season)

12/08 – AlRawabi School for Girls (Season 1)

New movies on Netflix

07/08 – Zero 2020 – The Kabuki Theater

08/08 – Hotel Transilvânia 3 – Monstrous Holidays

10/08 – The Souvenir

10/08 – Philly Philly Wang Wang (Stand-up)

11/08 – The Booth of Kiss 3

11/08 – Misha and the Wolves

11/08 – La Dicsa Del Asfalto

12/08 – Lokillo: The New Normal

12/08 – Monster Hunter – Legends of The Guild