Netflix Keeps Secretly Canceling Shows After Season 1, Sometimes People Don’t Even Realize

Those who already have a Netflix subscription have probably figured out some things about the streaming service. One of them is probably the fact that he has a tendency to cancel his original shows after only one season. In some cases, the cancellation is widely publicized and spreads quickly over the network. Sometimes, however, these victims happen and are confirmed with restraint, which causes them to remain unnoticed. Well, it would seem that they imperceptibly gave the axe to another program.

Standing Up, a French drama series created by Netflix, was canceled after the first season. This was reported by the French cultural magazine Les Inrockuptibles, having received a statement from the streamer. Apparently, the decision came down to the audience of the show, which the company, of course, does not publish. The most interesting thing here is that the news outlet also notes that two-thirds of the second season had already been written before the creative team was “released” by the producers of Les Films du Kiosk.

Created by Fanny Herrero of Call My Agent!, Standing Up tells the story of four friends who are trying to break into the world of stand-up comedy. At the same time, they face professional and personal setbacks and use humor to cope with their situations. The show premiered on March 18, 2022 and received mostly positive reviews in places like Leisure Byte and Ready Steady Cut. Much of the praise was directed at the actors’ acting and authentic approach to the French comedy scene.

Netflix’s methods of canceling shows after one season are interesting, to put it mildly. As already mentioned, in many cases there is fanfare, especially viral discontent of fans, whenever a company puts a kibosh on a well-known name. That was the case earlier this year when the sci-fi horror thriller Archive 81, a solid series, was canceled after just one season. Last December, the one-season show “Cowboy Bebop” was canceled, and the internet went berserk, considering how much the anime adaptation was expected to air before its release.

However, more subtle confirmations of cancellation can definitely take you by surprise. Shortly after Archive 81 was canceled, On the Verge was also closed, but the latest news was confirmed in a completely different way. The show’s creator Julie Despley confirmed this on her Instagram after a fan asked about the status of the second season. According to her, her dramedy “was canceled, but they forgot to announce the cancellation.” And if that wasn’t unusual enough, it took Netflix a year to confirm that Dash & Lily was mothballed. The platform confirmed this officially, but it can be argued that after a year the fans may have moved and didn’t really care about them.

It becomes very difficult to pinpoint exactly how the streaming giant chooses what to move forward and what gets axed, unless you have megahits like “Very Strange Things,” “Bridgerton,” or “Cobra Kai.” Most likely, the corporation will continue to adhere to its approach when it comes to deciding the fate of the series after their first seasons. And this, of course, will continue to cause mixed feelings among the audience and, perhaps, even among creative people who participate in such productions as Standing Up.

Those who are interested in keeping up to date with the latest developments have the main resource in their hands, since CinemaBlend has a list detailing what Netflix has canceled and updated recently.