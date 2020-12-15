Netflix: January 2021 releases finally revealed!

Good news for Netflix serevores! The January 2021 releases have finally been announced on the platform and are very, very promising!

As always, Netflix delights its subscribers by offering us a varied catalog! It’s simple, on Netflix there is something for everyone!

Indeed, Netflix offers movies and series for young and old. An evening watching a love movie, watching a Christmas movie or watching a shivering thriller? Netflix is ​​your best friend!

And to start this year 2021 in style, the platform has many surprises in store for us! In the program ? Lupine, Sammy 2, Monarca and many more!

You are not ready for this over-emotion! To prepare, we are sharing with you a non-exhaustive list of outings for the month of January!

THE NETFLIX PROGRAM FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY 2021

From January 1, Netflix sends very, very heavy! Indeed, the program is loaded with season 5 of Izombie, season 2 of My hero academia and Monarca, The minimalists: Less is now, Pacific Rim: uprising but also Sammy 2 and The Headspace Guide to meditation.

We continue the next day with Pitch Perfect 3, Girls trip, Proud Mary and Alphast Burning. On January 4, the film The Pig: A Korean Passion will be available on the platform.

But that’s not all ! Between January 5 and 9, the new releases follow one another on Netflix! swear story – Season 1, Gabby and the Magic House – Season 1, Survive Death, Pieces of a woman, Stuck apart, Lupine, Azizler, Idhun – Part 2 but also Inside the world’s toughest prisons and Insidious: the last key.

On January 11, you will be able to see Crack: Cocaine, Corruption and Conspiracy. As of the 15th, it will therefore be the turn of the Double dad, Hostile Zone and Dawson films to entertain us on Netflix.

And to end January in style, find 4 crazy films! The White Tiger, Fate: The Winx Saga, 50m2 and Penguin Bloom.

So what is the most awaited Netflix movie or series?




