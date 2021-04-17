Netflix: Italia Ricci to star in science fiction series

Netflix: Actress Italia Ricci will star in the new Netflix sci-fi series. This is The Imperfects, a production developed by the duo Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen. Apparently, the 1st season will have 10 episodes.

The Imperfects cast will also feature Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, Iñaki Godoy, Rhys Nicholson, Celina Martin and Kyra Zagorsky. In the plot, three young men unite to hunt down the scientist responsible for a genetic experiment that transformed them into imperfect beings.

Italia Ricci will play Dr. Sydney Burke, a brilliant scientist who seeks to fix her past mistakes, both professional and ethical, allying herself with Abbi (Jagpal), Juan (Godoy) and Tilda (Campbell) to track down the scientist responsible for their terrible fates.

Learn about the characters in Netflix’s new sci-fi series The Imperfect

Among the main trio is young Tilda Weber, the lead vocalist of a punk band who sees her dreams come apart after developing super hearing and destructive vocal power.

Abbi Singh, a very determined geneticist, will develop dominant pheromones, while Juan Ruiz, an aspiring novelist, turns into a true monster.

The Imperfects will also feature other characters that seem to add a lot to the plot. This is the case of Dr. Alex Sarkov (Rhys Nicholson), who refuses to allow anyone to interfere in his research on human evolution, rewriting the human genome.

Hannah Moore (Celina Martin) appears as another guinea pig for Sarkov’s experiment and Isabel Finch (Kyra Zagorsky) appears seeking revenge against the ambitious geneticist who has caused her great suffering in the past.

Let’s wait for more news!