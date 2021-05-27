Netflix Is Testing The Play Something Button On Android

Netflix has also started testing it on mobile devices after launching the Play Something button in TV apps. The first stop of the button was Netflix’s Android application.

The feature in question was distributed in Netflix’s TV apps last month. In essence, a “shuffle play” tool, this feature offers users things to watch based on their viewing history and likes.

In short, “What shall we watch?” This feature eliminates the question; It can suggest completely new content to users, as well as content that they could not start or finish before. Users who do not like the suggestion are also given the opportunity to try their luck again.

Netflix is ​​distributing the Play Something button on Android on a global scale. Currently, there is no concrete information about when this feature, which is available in both adult and child profiles, will come to iOS.