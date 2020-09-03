Netflix is producing miniseries about Ayrton Senna’s life

According to information from Variety, Netflix is ​​developing a miniseries based on the life of Ayrton Senna, one of the most well-known names in Formula 1 to date. The athlete died in 1994, at the age of 34, and in the meantime won the Formula 1 World Championship three times, eternalizing his name in the sport.

Also according to the information released, the miniseries should have eight episodes and will be recorded both in Brazilian Portuguese, Ayrton Senna’s native country, and in English. For now, the forecast is that the production will be launched on the streaming platform only in 2022.

The production should approach Ayrton Senna’s life beyond the professional side, also focusing on his personality and the relationship he had with his family.

Senna, despite being born in Brazil, moved to England, where he began his career. The miniseries will show the beginning of everything, but also the tragic end he had in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix. The unexpected accident resulted in his early death.

In the production of Netflix, we must see the most intimate side of Ayrton Senna, who has long been unknown. The debut should happen in 2022 straight on the streaming platform.



