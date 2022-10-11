Netflix is opening a store, and it will offer much more than just products to buy

Netflix has announced the opening of an “immersive retail store” in The Grove in Los Angeles. The store will feature some of the most popular and best shows and movies on Netflix right now, such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton and Squid Game. It will be a store that also includes interactive features for shoppers. Netflix at the Grove is due to open on Thursday, October 13.

According to THR, the store will sell clothes, collectibles such as Funko Pops, and books, as well as other goods. The article notes that this will add personal communication opportunities to the Netflix portfolio that will help use the Netflix brand. Earlier, the streamer opened a pop-up Stranger Things store and Bridgerton experience called The Bridgergton Ball.

This 10,000-square-foot store will feature “colorful photo vignettes” featuring characters such as Vecna from “Very Strange Things,” Queen Charlotte’s throne from “Bridgerton,” and Young-hee doll from “Squid Game.” I mean, who wouldn’t want to pretend they were in Upsidedown with the Crown or how they ruled during the Regency era?

Given the large number of fans creating TikTok and other social media reactions to shows like “Very Strange Things” (especially with a Kate Bush song) or Squid Game trends that appeared earlier this year, it makes sense that Netflix is trying to capitalize on its social media presence.

Having a place where fans can buy merchandise and interact with the show in person makes a lot of sense, and I think there is demand. Especially when you consider that the 4th season of “Very Strange Things” broke records, becoming the most watched English-language series in the first week after its release with more than 286 million hours of viewing. In addition, both Bridgerton and Squid Game also broke records on the streamer. The South Korean drama surpassed the Regency era drama as the most watched original show when it was watched by 82 million viewers.

According to the press release, buyers can buy items such as the Hellfire Club shirt from Stranger Things, Funko Pops from Squid Game and other shows, a book called Inside Bridgerton from the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes, as well as items from some of the streamer’s most successful children’s shows. like Gabby’s dollhouse.

In the future, the store will use the second floor for interactive events to promote its holiday programs, including: Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, Enola Holmes 2, School of Good and Evil, Matilda, Emily in Paris, Season 3 and The Land of Dreams. The store will also feature some of Netflix’s Christmas movies, such as Lindsay Lohan’s “Falling in Love with Christmas.”

According to the THR article, Netflix is new to retail. Last summer, the company launched its online retail store, which features a variety of branded products from the most popular shows. Between the online store and their regular store in Los Angeles, it seems that Netflix is ready to really promote merchandise sales this holiday season.

The store will be open until January 6, 2023. You can familiarize yourself with all of the above by subscribing to Netflix, and pay attention to the 2022 Netflix movie releases and Netflix TV releases to be aware when there are many upcoming movies. configured to hit the streamer.