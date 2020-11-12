Netflix is making its fans wait with the list of 2021 series!

Netflix knows how to keep us going. Indeed, the platform has just unveiled the list of its 2021 series. We can’t wait!

NETFLIX MAKES US WAIT WITH THE 2021 SERIES LIST!

On its Twitter account, Netflix has just unveiled the list of its series in preparation. And if some will not be broadcast from 2021, the majority will! Awesome, isn’t it?

So on the program, season 5 part 3 of Lucifer, the fourth season of Ozark but also season 3 Sex Education. Very cool !

But that’s not all ! Indeed, we can also find our favorite psychopath in season 3 of You, but also our favorite superhero family with the Umbrella Academy sequel.

2021 will also see the sequel to To All the Boys I’ve Loved, from Family Business, as well as Stranger Things with a highly anticipated fourth season.

We will also find Elite, season 3 of Outer Banks, the end of Atypical but also the sequel to The Crown, Mortal and Love, Death & Robots.

Finally, Netflix has also announced series and films on Narnia, the Cowboy Bebop series, Midnight Mass, season 5 of La Casa de Papel, and the sequel to The Kissing Booth!

In short, a crazy year for Netflix, especially since this list is not exhaustive!



