Netflix is making good moves about the new season

The Space Force series saw the premiere of its first season approximately seven months ago, but, finally, Netflix has announced its season 2, ensuring the entire cast of it.

Although the first season of Space Force got many negative reviews and low scores, Netflix has decided to give it a second chance with its season 2.

According to THR’s website, it has also been confirmed that most of the cast will be returning, including Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, and Jimmy O. Yang.

The Netflix platform alongside Daniels is taking steps behind the scenes to ensure the show has the best chance of continuing its space missions for a long time to come.

One of these measures is savings and budget adjustments, something that could benefit the Space Force series in the long term, since, due to the type of program, it requires a lot of work and money.

The production of season 2 of Space Force, could begin in early 2021, to be ready in the middle of next year.



