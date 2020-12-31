Netflix is making fun of the upcoming arrival of the season!

Mark your calendars! Will Netflix finally reveal the release date of Season 3 of Sex Education ?! Mark your calendars! Will Netflix finally unveil the famous release date of season 3 of Sex Education ?!

* Warning Spoiler * While Season 2 of Sex Education has left us with many questions in mind, Season 3 is more anticipated than ever. And for good reason …

We want to know if Otis still has a chance to win Maeve back? Will Rahim be part of the cast despite Eric choosing? Aimée and Steve have a future together? …

So many questions… Season 3 of Sex Education should therefore provide us with all the necessary answers. But when ?

SEX EDUCATION: WHEN WILL SEX 3 BE RELEASED ON NETFLIX?

The fans wonder and get impatient! Covid demands, all the shoots are late this year but we can’t wait to find Otis, Maeve and the entire Sex Education team on our screens.

Fortunately, Netflix is ​​thinking of us! Today, the platform is teasing us on Instagram for a few backstage photos from the shooting of season 3.

“New Years Eve is tomorrow, and the cast of Sex Education season 3 is already set.

📸 @tanyaloureynolds (Lily) ”is it written under the photos.

“Netlix, would we be entitled to the release date as a Christmas present?” “Or” When does it come out? 😍😍 ”; “C for when season 3?” ”

Unfortunately for us, Netflix has still not communicated a release date for Season 3 of Sex Education … So we’ll have to wait patiently! (And let’s keep our fingers crossed so it won’t be too long… Netflix if you ever read us…)



