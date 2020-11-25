Netflix is hosting a big live stream of Shawn Mendes!

Netflix organized a great live with Shawn Mendes on the occasion of the release of his documentary on the platform. We tell you everything.

After weeks of waiting, Netflix has finally released the documentary In Wonder. To the delight of fans of artist Shawn Mendes!

Indeed, the documentary on the singer has been available since November 23 on the streaming platform. In Wonder thus retraces the highlights of the singer’s career.

Fans were therefore able to discover another facet of their favorite artist thanks to the Netflix documentary. For a little less than an hour and a half, the singer unveils himself without shame.

But the streaming platform has also planned another surprise for fans of Shawn Mendes. Indeed, the singer was live to answer questions from his many fans. But not only !

NETFLIX LIVE WITH SHAWN MENDES AND ALICIA KEYS

Eh yes ! Netflix hosted a live with artist Shawn Mendes to mark the release of their documentary. The young singer also wanted to thank his fans who follow him very closely.

“This project is very close to my heart. So thank you very much for your support. He said. During the live with Netflix, fans of the singer were also able to speak to him in videoconference and ask him their questions.

But the big surprise is a conversation between Shawn Mendes and singer Alicia Keys. The singer is also very happy to have been able to share this moment with the beautiful brunette.

The latter even starts by asking him when are they going to write a song together! The two artists then had a discussion around love and their love for music as well.

“You don’t have to be an expert to talk about love and feelings, you just have to feel them. The young man explains in front of an Alicia Keys who seems to agree with what he says. The two young artists then sing together. Discover the whole live by following this link.



