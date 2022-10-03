Netflix is going to make you nostalgic for the Mysterious Van by adding Scooby-Doo Movies to its collection

Scooby-Doo, where are you? Does the song send you on a journey of nostalgia? So, the mysterious Scooby-Doo van has returned to remind you of your childhood. The monster hunter gang from the Scooby-Doo movies is now on Netflix. The cartoon, the first episode of which was shown in 1969 on Cartoon Network among other channels, inspired the creation of the series. In 2002, director Raja Gosnell created a film of the same name, and in 2004 — the sequel “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters on the Loose”.

While the first film grossed $275 million, it was followed by a sequel that grossed $181.2 million. Although there have been other remakes proving how much the Scooby-Doo franchise is loved. Even though each remake is slightly different from the other, one constant thing is its silly character and outrageously hilarious scenes. In a sharp Twitter post, Netflix announced the addition of these mysterious films.

How Netflix Announced the Addition of Scooby-Doo Movies

Adding the thrills of Scooby-Doo to Netflix will not only warm up existing fans, but also expand the franchise’s fan base. In a tweet on October 2, the streaming giant gave us a glimpse of films with fragments of battle scenes. The caption reads: “Daphne is nobody’s damsel in distress. “Scooby-Doo” and “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters on the Loose” are now on Netflix.”

The overall main cast consists of Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred Jones, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, Linda Cardellini as Velma Dinkley and Neil Fanning voicing the animated dog Scooby-Doo. Sarah Michelle Gellar received the Teen Choice Awards in the category “Choice of Actress — comedy” for her role in the series.

The plot of the entire Scooby-Doo franchise consists of a group of friends solving mysteries and their dog Scooby. Unlike ordinary dogs, Scooby and Shaggy are easily scared, while the other three characters set traps and try to expose the face behind the scary monsters. Now you can stream “Scooby-Doo” and “Scooby-Doo 2” on Netflix.