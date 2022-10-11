Netflix hires former HBO Max executive Billy You and promotes Jermaine Turner to replace adult animation chief Mike Moon; Maggie Malone joins the film

Netflix has found a replacement for Mike Moon in the field of adult animation.

The streamer hired former HBO Max executive Billy Wee as director of an adult animated comedy series and promoted Jermaine Turner to director of an adult animated series.

Former Disney executive Maggie Malone is joining work on the film.

This happened after Moon, who was the director of adult animation, left in July.

Both executives will report to John Derderian, vice president of animated series, and will be based in Los Angeles.

Wee previously worked as senior vice president of comedy and animation at HBO Max, which has recently made many animation cuts.

Turner joined Netflix in 2020. Prior to working on animation at Netflix, he held a number of developer positions at Disney in the field of animation and live performances.

In terms of movies, Maggie Malone joined Netflix as vice president of animated films, reporting to vice President Karen Toliver. Malone has worked on films such as “Zveropolis”, “Cold Heart” and “Big Hero 6”. For more than a decade, she worked at Walt Disney Animation Studio as the head of the Creative and Creative Development department, and was also an EP at Illumination.

Netflix’s animated list includes shows such as BoJack Horseman and Big Mouth, as well as the Big Mouth Human Resources spin—off from Brutus Pink – the first animated offshoot of the streamer; Inside Job from Shion Takeuchi; Midnight Gospel from Pen Ward and Duncan Trussell and Entergalactic from Ken Barris and Kid Cudi.

Moon also oversaw Vine Studios, the production of streamer’s animated series.