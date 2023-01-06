Wednesday has become one of the unmistakable hits of 2022 for Netflix, and it seems that plans are already being developed to launch the second season of the creepy drama.

The environment has worked very well for the streaming giant. Various feathers in the showrunners’ hat include: the fact that the show officially racked up 341.2 million hours of viewing worldwide in its first week; fans are mounting a social media campaign to turn unlikely friends Wednesday and Enid into a couple; and the latest episode launching a viral sensation dance.

However, recently the future of the show has hit the headlines. It has been suggested that the show may leave Netflix for Amazon Prime. However, it seems that Netflix has denied this rumor and teased that the second season of the show will be released on the platform.

Netflix released a clip featuring Jenna Ortega on Wednesday, attached to a cryptic tweet early Friday morning (January 6). The video shows Wednesday Addams sitting at his typewriter.

While the camera scrolls through Ortega’s character types before moving on to view the page going through the typewriter. Wednesday wrote: “The end.” However, she then decides to add a question mark after a promising pause.

The clip ends with a member of the Addams family smiling before pulling the paper out of the car. While the clip hints that Wednesday will almost certainly return for a second season, Netflix remains tight-lipped on the matter. The social media team simply added, “??????” to the tweet.

The series, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, tells about the life of Wednesday Addams as a student at the supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.

In a four – star review of the first season , NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching the Netflix reboot on Wednesday, it’s to expect surprises.

“Yes, the image — pigtails, pale skin, stripes — looks like a classic of the 90s. Yes, she remains sullen and prickly. Yes, the action still takes place in a creepy mansion. But dive a little beyond the first few episodes and you’ll find that the environment is very different from the one we know.”

The first season on Wednesday is already available for streaming on Netflix.