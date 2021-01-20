Netflix has released trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga

Netflix released today, January 19, a new trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga to announce the premiere of the series in its catalog. The production, which will be a live-action based on the Italian animation “O Clube das Winx” will be available on the streaming service from next Friday, the 22nd.

Another original Netflix production, Fate: The Winx Saga was announced in early December and will feature Abigail Cowen (Sabrina’s Dark World) in the role of Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen (Grantchester) as Stella, Precious Mustapha (Endeavor) as Aisha, Eliot Salt (Normal People) as Terra and Elisha Applebaum (Undercover Hooligan) as Muse.

In adolescence, dealing with emotions, romances and friendships is not an easy task. Can you imagine going through all of this being a fairy and learning about your own powers? The Fate: The Winx Saga series follows exactly the journey of five teenage fairies in Alfea, a magical boarding school that is in a place called none other than Another World!

The series, which already has six episodes confirmed for the first season, will have Brian Young as showrunner. The filmmaker will also serve as executive producer on the original Netflix title, alongside Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier of Archery Pictures, and Cristiana Buzzelli and Joanne Lee of Rainbow.

The first full season of Fate: The Winx Saga will be available on January 22nd in the Netflix catalog, alongside other titles that debut this week on the streaming service.