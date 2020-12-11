Netflix has released a teaser about Ariana Grande!

It’s official ! Netflix has unveiled the exclusive teaser for the upcoming documentary on Ariana Grande! Ariana Grande ends the year as well as she started it: in song. The pretty brunette who finished her Sweetener World Tour a few months ago hasn’t stopped working.

With the Covid-19 crisis, the pretty brunette has more than one surprise in store for her fans. A duet with Justin Bieber, a song for Disney, a collaboration with Mariah Carey …

The singer’s list of projects is very long. In November, Ariana Grande returned to the charts with a new album, Positions.

A new surprise opus that the 34 + 35 singer did not want to announce to his fans in advance. And since one good news often hides another, Ariana Grande is about to release a documentary.

After months of doubt, Ari’s fans therefore saw their prayers be answered. A few hours ago, the platform posted the official teaser of this event documentary online.

NETFLIX UNVEILS A TEASER OF THE NEXT ARIANA GRANDE DOCUMENTARY

A few hours ago, the Netflix platform revealed the release date of the documentary on the singer’s last tour, The “Sweetener World Tour”. It will therefore be available on your screens on December 21st.

A nice gift a few days before the Christmas holidays. On social media, fans of the singer let their joy explode when they discovered the trailer for this report which is called Excuse me, I love you.

In an Instagram post, the singer described the project as “a love letter” to her fans, to “celebrate all that we have shared over the past few years.”

After Shawn Mendes, it’s Ariana Grande’s turn to have her own story. On the images, we therefore follow the singer on a world tour. Between crisis of tears and laughter, the 27-year-old diva is revealed like never before!



