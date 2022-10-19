Netflix Has Introduced a New feature that Customers Have Wanted for Ages

Sharing passwords for streaming services with friends and family is becoming increasingly difficult these days. Gone are the easy times when each of the friends paid for one service and shared a password, or several family members used the same account. This has become especially difficult for Netflix, since this year the streamer has taken measures to exchange passwords. At least with these new restrictions, Netflix is also adding a feature that subscribers have been asking for.

This new feature will allow users to transfer their profile to another account. This way you don’t have to start from scratch with general recommendations. You can keep a carefully chosen algorithm that you’ve probably perfected over the years of use (I know I have).

By creating this new feature, the streamer has made it so that people can save their “personal recommendations, browsing history, My List, saved games and other settings,” Netflix said in a press release. This feature is available now, and subscribers will be notified by email when this feature can be used in their account.

The press release also notes that users just need to select the “Transfer Profile” option on their profile icon. They will then be redirected to a page to start the process. It was also said that this option can be disabled at any time.

This feature will appear within a week after Netflix makes a major business announcement. The streamer has taken another step forward by introducing a level of advertising support for users. This new subscription level will be available on November 3rd at a price of $6.99 per month. Other Netflix subscription levels cost $9.99 per month for Basic, $15.49 per month for Standard, and $19.99 per month for Premium.

So, if you need to use this new profile transfer feature, you can also get an individual account a little cheaper with an ad-supported plan.

Netflix had several incredibly successful shows included in the 2022 TV program, from “Very Strange Cases” to “Bridgerton” and “Squid Games”, they were the distributor of one of the most popular content of the year. However, these are all very, very different shows that aren’t for everyone. By creating this profile transfer tool, it allows users to recommend popular titles they want to see while others stay out of sight. For example, I am recommended “Brdigerton” and “Very strange Things”, but I did not watch the “Squid Game” at all until I heard about it from friends. The algorithm created by Netflix helps to recommend what you really want to see, and its loss will be very unpleasant, which is why this profile transfer tool is so useful.

To check out the popular Netflix shows at the moment, and if you need to transfer your profile, you can do all this with a Netflix subscription.