Netflix Has Finally Presented Not Very Expected Advertising Plans, Will Users Accept It?

The long-awaited Netflix ad-supported plan is now in effect! The streaming service has demonstrated negative growth dynamics after this year’s budget and is doing everything possible to restore its credibility in business. Among many, Netflix had to launch cheaper subscription plans for its audience that can’t afford the currently available ones. So if you don’t want to stop watching your favorite shows, but you need a cheaper plan and can stand a few ads, you’ll be able to do it soon.

According to reports, the new plan will soon be in effect in 12 countries, namely: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Japan, Spain, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States. Here’s everything you need to know about it, based on the prices in your country and everything it has to offer.

Netflix’s ad support level will be up and running soon:

Notably, Netflix will charge $6.99 in the US or 5.99 Canadian dollars in Canada or 4.99 pounds in the UK each month. While all of its regular subscription plans will work the same, the ad-supported tier will be optional. You will get 720p/HD video quality and ads after an hour of streaming.

The reports also mention that in the first months, users will receive ads lasting from 15 to 30 seconds each. In addition, most of the original Netflix dramas will have ads. But some of them may still be ad-free due to licensing issues. However, Netflix is also working on this, and soon the new plan will be rolled out in full.

Another disadvantage of the cheaper plan is that subscribers will not be able to download shows and movies offered by the OTT platform. In the aforementioned countries, the streaming giant will officially launch the level in the first week of November. From November 1 in Canada and November 3 in the USA and the UK. It is reported that Netflix’s new plan is called “Basic with Advertising.” Business geeks and Netflix itself have suggested that this will attract more audience and, consequently, profit for the service.

Are you planning to buy a new and cheaper ad-supported plan offered by the streaming giant? Let us know in the comments below.