Netflix has announced The Witcher Blood Origin!

Netflix finally unveils the cast of “Blood Origin” … This is the show that will serve as a prequel to the bewitching series “The Witcher”!

The Witcher therefore offers itself a nice prequel. Indeed, the series signed Netflix will unveil “Blood Origin” very soon. It is then a series serving as a preamble to the adventures of Gerald de Riv. We also discover a sumptuous actress.

OMG! So here is who will be at the head of the cast of the next Netflix series … Yes, the SVoD giant will delight fans of the saga, in short.

As we all wait for Season 2 of The Witcher, we learn that a prequel will emerge. It is therefore a spin-off series taking up the basics of history.

Soberly subtitled “Blood Origin”, this nugget will put an actress in the spotlight. This will invite us to take a leap in time.

Direction 1200 years in the past, long before the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill. What is certain is that the pretty actress will be just as charismatic!

Finally, we hope so! Netflix has therefore recruited Jodie Turner Smith for this role. She will therefore play the character of Elijah, a formidable warrior.

THE WITCHER WILL BE ENTITLED TO A PREAMBLE, ALWAYS SIGNED NETFLIX

Netflix thus lays the foundations: Elijah gives up his role of mercenary to become bard. Itinerant musician, she will however have to take up arms again. And this, in spite of herself!

As reported on Twitter, Jodie Turner Smith will therefore play this “fierce warrior with the voice of a goddess”. She will also attend the first witcher prototype.

But that’s not all ! It will also be a question of the conjunction of the spheres, if that does not escape you. An epic which will be narrated in 6 episodes.

It remains to be seen whether after this preamble, Netflix will go as far as extending the story. After all, there is a lot to be said for The Witcher’s lore …

We do not suspect for a single second that we will quickly become attached to our pretty nomad! After all, Andrej Sapkowski’s universe inspires many narratives.

In addition to the hit Netflix series, eagerly awaited for Season 2, the story has come together in many ways. Some know the saga thanks to the games.

Others, of course, have known the original books. Either way, a whole different live-action series seems to be in the pipeline, as an animated gears up.

By the way, did you know that? Before Henry Cavill took on the role of the sexy Witcher, another Polish series had been released 20 years earlier.

Entitled “The Witcher” in French, it took up the adventures of the book. However, the success was not as substantial as it is now.

Either way, we hope Blood Origin won’t be a flop. Given what Netflix has done with the saga with its series released in 2019, we very much doubt it. For now, no release date …