Netflix has announced the series to be broadcast in 2021!

In the feed of its Instagram account, the American platform Netflix lists its series for this new year. In 2021, Netflix will be releasing a whole bunch of new series. The American giant unveiled its program in the feed of its Instagram account.

Like every year, the Netflix platform renews its programs. Indeed, new films and series land on the platform.

Thus, the American giant has just revealed the next novelties for 2021. And the least we can say, it is that there is heavy!

So, if you are a fan of the You series, we have great news for you. Season 3 will be available soon!

But that’s not all. There will also be the Sex Education series which will be released for its third season. As for the programs Love, Death & Robots, Alice In Borderland and Love Alarm will release their season 2.

If you don’t like his fans, don’t worry. Netflix has got everyone covered! So there will be something for everyone.

And as proof, The Last Kingdom, La Casa De Papel, Lucifer and The Crown will share their season 5. New episodes eagerly awaited by viewers!

NETFLIX UNVEILS PLAN COEUR

For those who are passionate about Plan Coeur, the Netflix platform will then unveil season 3. Which is, we recall, the last of the series!

Elsa and her friends will indeed be back on Netflix. However, the band will no longer share their romantic and wacky adventures with their fans.

It must be said that the directors of Plan Coeur have already made the tour of their lives. Especially since they had forced themselves to please viewers with a very special episode.

They had, in fact, imagined the confinement of all the characters. Something that had given balm to the hearts of Plan Coeur aficionados. And you, what did you think of this episode?