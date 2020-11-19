Netflix has announced the release date with Zendaya!

Netflix has finally unveiled the release date of the film with Zendaya! And frankly, we can’t wait! We tell you more!

The movie Malcolm & Marie in which Zendaya plays, will soon be released on Netflix! Yep, its release date has just been revealed!

Euphoria star Zendaya and John David Washington, best known for his starring role in the movie Tenet, shot a movie during lockdown in the US. A long-kept secret, and titled Malcolm & Marie, directed by Sam Levinson, Euphoria’s showrunner.

This feature film made entirely in black and white, will be in a way a romantic camera. We will therefore follow the discussion of a couple, Malcolm and Marie, who are waiting at home for feedback from critics on the latest film produced by Malcolm.

In short, a bold and very artistic format, which should appeal to many moviegoers.

This film, acquired by Netflix, for the modest sum of $ 30 million according to The Hollywood Reporter, will soon arrive on the video on demand platform.

But what exactly is its release date?

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more …

NETFLIX RELEASES THE RELEASE DATE OF THE SO EXPECTED FILM WITH ZENDAYA!

It was via an Insta post that Netflix announced the release date of Malcolm & Marie, the latest movie starring Zendaya.

Indeed, Netflix posted a black and white photo of Zendaya and John David Washington, along with the following message:

“Zendaya. John David Washington. Malcolm & Marie. February 5, 2021. ”

A sober message, like the film he announces the release.

We will therefore have to wait another three months to discover this masterpiece!

And frankly, we can not wait! Indeed, the few plans that have been unveiled clearly sell dreams!

But hey, we’ll have to be a little more patient! Come on, just a few more months!



