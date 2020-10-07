Netflix gospel for Facebook Portal TV

Facebook Portal TV owners will now be able to watch Netflix content on their devices. Previously, it was possible to access Amazon Prime Video, Showtime, Sling and of course Facebook Watch content on this device.

A few weeks before Facebook, Amazon also brought Netflix support to its smart screens. Facebook also delivered this support to its users without losing much.

Facebook’s news about Portal TV is not limited to this. The company also announced a new remote control for Portal TV. There are special buttons on this remote that provide quick access to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The remote control has been added to Portal TV boxes as of today. It will also be possible to purchase the remote separately in the coming days.

Portal devices of Facebook now also support Zoom talks with 25 people. Facebook has previously announced that it plans to integrate more video call services on the device.

In addition to Netflix support for Facebook Portal TV, it also announced support for Spanish voice command comprehension for Portal devices. New stories will soon be added to the library, called Story Time. Facebook has four classic Dr. Seuss will also present his story in augmented reality.



