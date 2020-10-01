Netflix good news for Mac users! Here are the details

Apple’s upcoming macOS Big Sur operating system offers HDR video support and enables Netflix users to watch Netflix in 4K HDR for the first time. However, it turned out that only Macs with the Apple T2 Security Chip are compatible with Ultra HD streaming.

It is possible to watch 4K Netflix with macOS Big Sur

Apple Terminal has detected a recently updated support document in Netflix’s Help Center that now includes hardware requirements for viewing 4K HDR content in Safari on macOS Big Sur.

According to the note on the Netflix support page, it says that for the Ultra HD Netflix experience, you need a Mac computer with macOS 11.0 Big Sur and the latest version of Safari. Apart from these two requirements, it must be a 2018 model or newer Mac model with the Apple T2 Security Chip.

It is unclear why Macs need a T2 security chip to play 4K HDR content, but the fact that older Mac devices do not support Ultra HD video will probably be disappointed by the user.

Mac models that support 4K HDR Netflix with macOS Big Sur and Apple T2 Security Chip:

– iMac introduced in 2020

– iMac Pro

– Mac Pro introduced in 2019

– Mac mini introduced in 2018

– MacBook Air introduced in 2018 or later

– MacBook Pro introduced in 2018 or later



