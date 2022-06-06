Netflix Gives First look at the “Addams Family” Spin-off, Wednesday

Netflix shared its first look at the spin-off series “The Addams Family” on Wednesday, the first day of the Geeked Week demo.

The 30-second trailer doesn’t give much away, but it shows Jenna Ortega in the image of Wednesday herself, complete with iconic pigtails and a black and white polka dot dress. As expected, she accompanies the meager soundtrack with a few finger clicks.

The thing (disembodied hand) also appears in the trailer for what Netflix called “a twisted new series from the mind of Tim Burton,” later adding that it’s “coming soon.”

In addition to Ortega in the title role, Wednesday also includes Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, as well as Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer and others.

Directed by Burton, who has previously directed classics including “Beetlejuice,” “Edward Scissorhands” and others, the series will consist of eight episodes and follows Wednesday as she attends Nevermore Academy.

In the story of growing up, Wednesday learns to control her psychic abilities, unravels the mystery associated with her surprisingly mysterious parents, and also deals with a number of bloodthirsty monsters.

It was first announced in February last year, but since then Netflix has said almost nothing, except for the slow but confident disclosure of the actors.

With this first look showing that the series is “coming out soon” (and it was originally announced as a 2022 release), we should start learning more and more about the medium soon.

