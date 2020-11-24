Netflix: Gillian Anderson wants season 4!

Good news for fans of the cult series on Netflix Sex Education! Rumors are circulating on the web and it may be that the production is already planning a season 4!

Good news for fans of the cult series on Netflix Sex Education! Rumors are circulating on the web and it may be that the production is already planning a season 4!

Unsurprisingly, the Sex Education series was a hit on Netflix! Released in 2019, fans have already had the right to 2 seasons of 8 episodes each!

But the production is not going to end there! Indeed, the series is a real success and fans are still asking for more!

After officially announcing a season 3, Netflix promises us a release date for early 2021! Covid demands, the shoots have all been delayed but this is only a postponement!

SEX EDUCATION: RUMORS ON A SEASON 4 ON NETFLIX TO COME?

Shock on the web! While the actors are still filming season 3 of Sex Education, rumors are already running about a possible season 4!

Indeed, given her success on Netflix, actress Gillian Anderson aka Jean Milburn is almost certain to see Sex Education renewed for season 4! “A renewal has already been discussed and, when you see how much people love the series, I do not see why the series would not continue” she explains then!

” Things change. As we speak, things are changing on a daily basis at Netflix. So in the end, no one other than the top people on the platform will have a say. »She warns all the same.

What then should we conclude? So will there be a season 4 for Sex Education?

Even though Gillian Anderson seems convinced there is no reason why the adventure should end here, Netflix will have the last laugh! To be continued !

And in the meantime, we cross our fingers very strongly that the series is renewed!



