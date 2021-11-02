Netflix Games Are Available All Over The World!

Netflix games that were previously available in Poland are now open to the world.

Working to strengthen its place in the game world, Netflix has launched 5 mobile games, including Stranger Things 1984. The Netflix Games service, which was previously available in Poland, is now available wherever the company operates, regardless of country and region.

The games available are: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). You can run games integrated directly into the Netflix Android app on your smartphone without the need for an external source.

How to play games on the Netflix mobile app?

To play the games within the scope of Netflix Games, it is enough to be a member of the platform. The company does not charge you any extra fees, nor does it show ads. To access games that are currently only available on Android devices, first log into your Netflix profile.

Members using Android mobile phones will see a separate game line and tab where they can choose the games to download. Members using Android tablets will see a separate game line or will be able to download and play the games from the Categories menu.



The language of the games will automatically match the preference you specify in your Netflix profile.

Members will be able to play games from multiple mobile devices with the same account. Netflix will notify you when you exceed the device limit so you can sign out of unused devices so you can play on a new device if needed. You will also be able to remotely terminate the access of the devices in question via netflix.com.

Netflix games for adults only

“We know how important child safety is to parents, caregivers and guardians,” Netflix said, explaining that the games will not be available on children’s profiles. However, if you have set a PIN code on your profile to prevent children from accessing adult profiles, the same PIN code will be required to log in to Netflix and play games on a device.

NOTE: The Netflix Games feature is now available worldwide, but requires an update. If the update has not reached you, you have to wait for a while. It may take time to reach all users as it is published gradually.