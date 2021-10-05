Netflix: Function That Raffles Titles To Watch Comes To Android

Netflix announced this Monday (4) a new feature for customers using Android mobile devices. The smartphone app for the operating system already offers the Play Something feature, or “Random Titles” in Portuguese.

Play Something is a resource for that moment when you can’t choose anything good to watch. Basically, the resource will make the choice based on content previously consumed on the platform.

New features for Android and iOS

The functionality is available for Android devices and TVs around the world, only iOS users haven’t received the update yet. The Fast Laughs feature, or “Quick Laughs” in Portuguese, was only available on Apple devices and is now being released on Android devices.

For now, Fast Laughs is only available in the United States, Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, Malaysia, the Philippines and the United Kingdom. The functionality displays funny clips from series and movies, almost like a TikTok from the streaming platform.

Another cool feature set to be released on iOS is Downloads for You, or “Downloads for You” in Portuguese, which automatically downloads movies and series based on your taste. While Android users have been using the feature for a few months now, Netflix has revealed that the feature will be released for iOS only next month.