Netflix finally announces the return date of Big Mouth

This Friday, November 13, Netflix shared a new video on its Instagram account. And the least we can say is that his post pleased his fans. The reason ? They announced the return of Big Mouth (season 4).

Netflix has unveiled a Big Mouth teaser (season 4). In the caption of their Instagram photo, they also wrote: “CUCKOO IT’S HORMONES AND ANXIETY! The date is easy to remember: Big Mouth season 4, December 4 ”.

With its video, Netflix has garnered more than 222,000 views in just two hours from fans. In the comments, they also struggled to contain their joy. They also seem very happy with this announcement.

And the return of their favorite characters. We will still have to wait a few weeks before discovering this new season 4. Like the previous ones, it promises a lot of humor.

NETFLIX ANNOUNCES OTHER SERIES RELEASES IN THE COMING MONTHS

Below the Netflix video, fans also wrote, “Can’t wait. “,” Oh the netflix. “,” What a wonderful gift! Just before Christmas. “But also” Yes thank you netflix finally it’s been a long time that I have been waiting for it I really wanted to know if Andrew and Nick will talk to each other again “.

Recently, the platform also announced the future series that will be released. There will be Outer Banks season 2. Valeria season 2. The Kissing Booth 3. But also Warrior Nun season 2. Lucifer season 5 part 2. You season 3. Elite season 4.

But also Blood & Water season 2. My first times season 2. To all the boys I’ve loved 3. The last season of Atypical. Umbrella Academy season 3. However, we do not yet know the release date of these series.

It will take patience to learn more. One thing’s for sure, fans can’t wait to see them all. To be continued in a few months!



