Netflix faces legal action for inventing a series about Anna

The 2022 Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” which chronicles the affairs of the infamous New York con artist Anna Sorokina, is about to become a problem for the streaming company after a libel lawsuit was filed against her due to the interpretation of a real-life scenario. history.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plaintiff is none other than Rachel Williams (played by Katie Lowes), Sorokin’s ex-girlfriend and The Hollywood Reporter, as well as the photo editor and producer of Vanity Fair, as well as the man who eventually exposed Sorokin (played by Julia Garner) to the New York Police Department. According to the lawsuit filed in Delaware Federal Court, Williams claims that “Inventing Anna” portrays her as a “greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic person” who ended her friendship with Sorokina only after the convicted thief began to run away. money for her scheme.

Inventing Anna shows Williams accepting all sorts of gifts and favors from Sorokina before eventually selling her to the authorities, with one particular scene featuring Williams dropping Sorokina off in Morocco after the latter’s credit card was declined. However, the plaintiff claims that “she told Sorokin before the trip that she would have to leave on a certain day to go to France,” and that, contrary to the intent of the mini-series, she actually paid her share of lunch checks. drinks and spa treatments when they came out.

In general, the main arguments of Williams’ lawsuit focus on establishing the plaintiff’s good faith and on the fact that she ended her friendship with Sorokina not because of monetary reasons, but because of the disclosure of the nature of her crimes, for which Williams should have been held accountable. obligations in the amount of at least $ 62,000. “Anna’s Invention” was created by Shonda Rhimes and received mostly mixed reviews when it premiered in February, although at the time of release it dominated the streaming charts for three consecutive weeks.

Williams’ lawyer, Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, referred to at least a couple of interviews with Rhimes, where the showrunner says that in some important parts of the plot they wanted to “deliberately invent moments”, and not just do it by accident. While Sorokina sold her rights to the story to Netflix for $320,000 in 2017, Williams wrote her own account of her destructive friendship with Sorokina in a 2018 Vanity Fair article, as well as in a book she wrote titled My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake New York Heiress.

Sorokina’s criminal activities unfolded in the period from 2013 to 2017, when she became a famous New York socialite until her arrest. This lawsuit is far from the first defamatory accusation brought against Netflix due to the fact that the production is based on or inspired by real stories.