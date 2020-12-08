Netflix event bringing good news to Black Mirror fans

Netflix just teased the next release of the special episode on its YouTube channel with a trailer that, frankly, doesn’t reveal much more than describing Death to as a “comedy event” that will feature the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, and Joe Keery.

The Netflix special will be a mockumentary that tells “the story of the terrible year that was, and maybe still is?” Hugh Grant himself has revealed in an interview that he plays a “historian who is being interviewed about the year. I’m quite repellent, actually! ”

The complete description of the program is as follows,

“2020: A year so [insert adjective of your choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t invent it … but that doesn’t mean they don’t have something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that counts The story of the awful year that was, and perhaps still is? This documentary-style historical special brings together some of the world’s most famous (fictional) voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months. ”

A release date for Death to 2020 hasn’t been announced yet, but considering we’re already in the last month of the year, we imagine it won’t be long until we see the Netflix special released.



