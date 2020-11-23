Netflix: Edith Piaf is resting thanks to “Emily in Paris”!

Americans are rediscovering Edith Piaf since the release of the Netflix series Emily in Paris! We’ll give you more details.

The Netflix series, Emily in Paris brings singer Edith Piaf back to life!

Those who haven’t watched Emily in Paris have surely heard of it. Indeed, the Netflix series has spilled a lot of ink!

And for good reason: some consider it to be just full of clichés about the French and Parisians. Also, it gives us an image of the capital that only exists in the foreign imagination!

But the Netflix series also made Americans rediscover one of the most iconic French artists! It is indeed Edith Piaf.

Indeed Netflix used in its series one of the most famous titles of the artist. No I regret nothing seems to have been very successful since the release of the series!

NETFLIX BRINGS EDITH PIAF TO LIFE

Thus, the Americans are rediscovering the singer Edith Piaf. However, she left us almost 60 years ago.

Today, his song No, I regret nothing is in the top 10 songs from the most listened to series. This also concerns the ranking for October in the United States.

His song thus collects more than 687,000 plays! A success found therefore thanks to the Netflix series.

A great spotlight for Edith Piaf among our neighbors across the Atlantic. But that’s not all.

A restaurant in the capital has also made a name for itself thanks to the series. It is in fact Terra Nera, renamed Les Deux Compères in Emily in Paris.

Le Figaro indeed confided that the managers of the establishment have made themselves known in recent months. So even if the series remains highly criticized, we can still draw positive things from it.

Besides, Emily in Paris will indeed have a season 2! And we must admit that we can not wait to discover it. Case to be continued.



