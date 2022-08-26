Netflix Dropped Another TV Show after the first season

Netflix has earned itself a good reputation by canceling so many shows after just one season, and now the streaming service is back at it again. This time, Netflix canceled Resident Evil, a horror show based on the popular video game series of the same name.

Resident Evil follows an outbreak that causes a worldwide apocalypse. A team of characters led by Jade Wesker is working to eliminate the people who caused the infection. The show features a variety of actors, including Ella Balinska, Paola Nunez and Lance Reddick.

The series was released a little over a month ago and, according to Deadline, debuted at 2nd place in the charts with 72.7 million views. Despite the fact that some fans of the video game liked the Resident Evil show, it dropped out of the top ten of Netflix just three weeks after its release. It also received a mere 55% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 27% from viewers.

What’s really sad is that Andrew Dubb, the Resident Evil showrunner, had long-term plans for the show. Earlier, he explained to TV Line,

Whether it’s two seasons, three seasons, four seasons or five seasons, we’ll let the audience dictate to us. I will say that the deeper we dive into this, the more stories we find as we bring more elements from the games and expand these worlds and these characters.

As the show ends with an exciting moment, it seems that, unfortunately, there will not be the beginning, middle and end that Dubb was hoping for.

What really didn’t help Resident Evil was released around the same time as the 4th season of the megahit “Very Strange Things”. While everyone seemed to be watching full-length episodes of the main Netflix show, the streamer’s newest series went unnoticed. “Very Strange Things” broke a huge record in the first weekend, gaining 286,790,000 hours of viewing. Unfortunately, Resident Evil does not meet the high standards set by other shows on the streaming service.

Despite the fact that the game has one of the most popular genres of content, Netflix cancels other shows left and right. He canceled “The First Murder” around the same time that “Very Strange Things” was renewed for season 5. The streamer also canceled “Midnight Gospel,” but the showrunner surprisingly wasn’t angry about it.

Considering Andrew Dubb had a plan, it’s sad to see Resident Evil end so quickly. Fortunately, some actors already have plans outside the show. Paola Nunez will appear in the upcoming Netflix series “The Fall of the House of Usher”, as well as in the Latin American film “Fugue de Reinas”.

If you need a show to watch like Resident Evil, there’s plenty of other zombie content to fill the gap created by this cancellation. Fortunately, there will always be video games on which the show is based, and previous Resident Evil movies.