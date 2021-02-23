Netflix downloads movies for you to watch offline

On Monday (22), Netflix presented a new feature that could be very useful for those who do not have time to “pan” films: Download for You, or “Personalized transfers” in Portuguese, automatically downloads to your smartphone series or movies you may be interested in (based on your preferences) for you to watch them off, whenever and wherever you want.

After being tested with a group of selected users in late 2020, the functionality is now available on the Netflix Android app worldwide. According to the global provider, the iOS version is in the testing phase and will be released soon. In both cases, transfers may be disabled for those who are not interested in the service.

A condition for files to be downloaded

automatically is that you are connected to an active Wi-Fi connection. As for the volume to be downloaded, this is a personal option: you can choose 1 GB, 3 GB or 5 GB. If you choose 3 GB, for example, you will receive the equivalent of 12 hours of movie or series playback. That is, the more space you make available, the more recommendations will be downloaded.

Activating the feature is also very simple. There are just two steps:

Open the “Downloads” tab and activate the “Custom transfers” option;

Select the desired volume of content (1 GB, 3 GB or 5 GB) and click “Activate”.