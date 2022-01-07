Netflix: Doramas based on books that you can see on the platform

The Netflix catalog has quite a few options for fans of K-Dramas and there are some of these series that were based on books, which ones are available on the platform?

Thanks to the fact that Netflix has expanded its catalog with doramas, fans of this type of series can enjoy more of their favorite productions on a secure platform with high quality to be able to enjoy each drama that is seen on it.

Netflix has great K-Dramas with our favorite actors, very interesting characters and plots that completely envelop the audience that grows more and more and is completely captivated by the talents of Korean writers and producers.

But there are also South Korean series that were adapted from books, they are based on pieces of literature that lead us to see characters on our screen that we could only imagine before, these dramas have quickly become the favorites of the public.

What doramas based on books can we find on Netflix? You can see the adventures that await you today in our recommendations to enjoy from the streaming platform.

5 BOOK-BASED DORAMAS YOU CAN SEE ON NETFLIX

Cinderella and four knights

Year: 2016

Starring: Jung Il Woo and Park So Dam

This drama was based on the novel ‘Cinderella and Four Knights’ by Baek Myo, which is about a girl who has part-time jobs to fend for herself after her mother died and her father remarried. with her cruel stepmother; she will soon change her luck when she arrives at ‘Sky House’.

‘Cinderella And Four Knights’ is available on Netflix, so there you can enjoy this great K-Drama.

Her de ella Private Life

Year: 2019

Starring: Park Min Young and Kim Jae Wook

This is a romantic comedy drama about Sung Duk Mi, a woman who leads a double life as an art curator, but is also a super fan of an idol and focuses professionally on both of her activities, her boss Ryan is falls in love with her and could discover her other identity.

‘Her Private Life’ was based on Kim Sung Yeon’s book ‘Noona Fan Dot Com’ and you can watch it on Netflix.

Touch your heart

Year: 2019

Starring: Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na

This K-Drama was based on Yegeo’s ‘Jinsimi Dadda’ web novel, it’s about an actress who’s only popular for being pretty, but she’s bad at her job, so her career takes a nosedive; To improve, she decides to work as a lawyer’s secretary and thus prepare for her next role, what will happen to her new boss?

You can watch ‘Touch Your Heart’ on Netflix and learn more about its history and characters.

Love For Ten – Generation for Youth

Year 2013

Starring: Lee Sung Yeol and Son Ji Hyun

This drama is about an engineering student who joins the drama club in order to get closer to her crush, soon he will begin to have interactions with her and maybe he can win her heart even though it seems to come from a different world.

On Netflix, ‘Love For Ten – Generation for Youth’ is available for you to enjoy this production.

The School Nurse Files

Year: 2020

Starring: Jung Yoo Mi and Nam Joo Hyuk

This is a supernatural K-Drama about a nurse who has the power to exorcise people, as she is also a teacher, she joins one of her colleagues at school to eradicate many ghosts that plague her the students.

‘School Nurse Files’ was based on Jung Se Rang’s novel ‘Bogungyosa Aneunyoung’ and you can watch the drama on Netflix.

If you want to continue expanding your watchlist, you can watch these doramas on Netflix in 2021, to enjoy the latest on the platform.