Netflix documentary uncovers manipulation and profit

An American production that features reports from former executives of companies like Facebook, Google, Twitter and YouTube was launched on Netflix this week and warns about social networks, suggesting that users stop feeding companies with private data. The documentary O Dilemma das Redes shows how platforms use the information collected to create what they call a “manipulation and profit system”, but this, apparently, is a prevention that should take a long time to be adopted.

According to a survey carried out by Kaspersky, 80% of Brazilians would accept to expose their profiles on social networks to find friends of long standing. Most also say they do not care about limited privacy, as long as they receive various benefits in return. More than a third (37%) would be satisfied if a government tracks social media activities to keep citizens safe.

The covid-19 pandemic ended up centralizing several operations, including social credits, which makes the task even more complicated and requires the maintenance of rules that protect users. “Governments and organizations are digitalizing and we have to defend the benefits that technology provides, but without jeopardizing our security and privacy”, says Claudio Martinelli, Kaspersky’s general director for Latin America

“It is necessary to have due control today in order not to lose control tomorrow – both from consumers over their data and from companies / governments over third party data.”

Vulnerability

The same survey carried out by Kaspersky shows that social credit programs, initially used by financial institutions and which started to be applied in different areas, are vulnerable to artificial manipulation and susceptible to different types of attacks, capable of altering results according to the objective.

Ignorance is the greatest danger, since 61% of Brazilian consumers do not know (11%) or have never heard (50%) of social rating systems. “Therefore, it is necessary to make clear the level of access to personal information and the digital lives of these programs and, most importantly, how they will process and protect this data”, concludes Martinelli.



