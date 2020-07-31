Netflix documentary Nicolas Anelka coming in August 2020

In August, Netflix seems to be having a very fruitful month for the original series. Netflix August 2020 calendar shows that the new seasons of popular series will come. Lucifer fans will meet the fifth season of the series on August 21. Rain, which is a Danish production and has an interesting story, will be on Netflix on August 6 with its third season.

Here is the Netflix August 2020 calendar, original series, movies, documentaries, children’s and family content that will be released this month:

Lucifer: Season 5 (21/08/2020)

Lucifer returns like a storm. Chloe thinks about love again. Ella finally finds a good guy. Amenadiel, on the other hand, fully adapts to fatherhood.

Dirty John: Betty Broderick (14/08/2020)

Socialite Betty Broderick goes through a painful process and divorces to divorce her unfaithful husband. Adapted from the murder incident that did not fall from the headlines.

Rain: Season 3 (06/08/2020)

Years after the rain destroys most of the Scandinavian population, Simone and Rasmus disagree on how to save humanity.

High Seas: Season 3 (07/08/2020)

When Bárbara de Braganza sails to travel from Argentina to Mexico, Eva is on a mission to get rid of the scientist hiding a deadly virus on board.

Hoops (21/08/2020)

A swear high school basketball coach is confident that he can find himself a place in the upper leagues if he can man the lousy team in his hand. Let’s see if he has a chance.

Stranger: Season 2 (15/08/2020)

Amid the power clash between prosecutors and police, Si-mok and Yeo-jin uncover dark secrets in pursuit of a labyrinth of intertwined cases.

Iled Nailed it! Mexico: Season 2 (07/08/2020)

Newbie cooks try to recreate armadillo, alien and Elvis-shaped cakes for the delicious prize money, sugar dough flows and glaze fiasco fly in the air.

The Great Heist (14/08/2020)

It was adapted from the central bank robbery worth $ 33 million, which upset Colombia in 1994. Andrés Parra and Christian Tappan starring.

Netflix August 2020: Original Movies

Project (14/08/2020)

In New Orleans, a cross-country soldier, a teenager, and a police hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that gives temporary superpowers to its users.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Against Kimmy Priest (05/08/2020)

Kimmy is preparing for her wedding in this special interactive section of Kimmy. But first he must prevent the Priest’s evil plan. It’s your decision: What should Kimmy do now?

Surprise Night (21/08/2020)

Their mother, a former thief in the witness protection program, is kidnapped for a final robbery. Now the two brothers must cooperate to save their mother.

Netflix August 2020: Original Documentaries

Anelka: Misunderstood (05/08/2020)

Is it unbearable, unique, or both? The controversial legacy of the famous French footballer Nicolas Anelka is examined in depth in this documentary.

Connected (02/08/2020)

Science reporter Latif Nasser explores how fascinating and delicately connected to each other, to the world, and to the wider universe.

High Score (19/08/2020)

The rise of the golden age of the gaming industry, filled with competition, innovation and full entertainment, is being explored.

Netflix August 2020: Original Family and Child

Emily’s Fabulous Lab (25/08/2020)

Host Emily Calandrelli makes STEAM education fun with scientific experiments, events and shows that will blow your mind.

Malibu Rescue: New Wave (04/08/2020)

As the summer comes to Malibu, the Flounder Team returns to the beach to host the International Beachmaster Contest and unexpectedly participate in the contest.

Netflix August 2020: Original Anime

Great Pretender (20/08/2020)

Makoto Edamura, who thinks he is Japan’s biggest scammer, unexpectedly tries to deceive Laurent Thierry, a worldwide fraudster.

Aggretsuko: Season 3 (27/08/2020)

Red Panda Retsuko, who makes death metal karaoke, is back with a new season.



