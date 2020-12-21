Netflix: Documentary about Ariana Grande is ready!

Notice to the undisputed fans of Ariana Grande: you will be able to feast on her latest documentary, available on Netflix!

Ariana Grande has just released a docu on one of her last lives: “Excuse Me, I Love You”. The opportunity to see the star from a whole new perspective. Binger now on Netflix’s SVoD platform.

You can say that Ariana Grande has surprised everyone this year. If the star recently revealed a new album, she also reveals a documentary.

Docu that can therefore be found on our favorite platform: Netflix. We thus discover the interpreter of “Thank U, Next”, during one of his tours.

The opportunity to discover the secrets of his tour, and his daily life alongside his troupe of dancers. As well as all the staff taking care of her!

This is “Sweetener World Tour”, her 4th tour, which took place from March 18, 2019. The star has visited many destinations.

After a debut live in New York, Ariana Grande ended up on top. She went to the Inglewood Forum in California.

ARIANA GRANDE: HER DOCU “EXCUSE ME, I LOVE YOU” IS ALREADY SUCCESSFUL!

In all, she has produced 101 shows, some extracts of which will be present in this docu signed Netflix. Shows that took place between America and Europe.

For the first time in her career, Ariana Grande has not set foot on Asian or Latin American soil. This did not prevent him from winning the hearts of his fans, in short.

Regardless, on Twitter, Grande’s fans seem more than excited to check out this documentary. Some have therefore devoured it with joy!

Ariana Grande put on a great performance, with this documentary covering all of one of her most grandiose tours. To be enjoyed without moderation!



