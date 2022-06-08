Netflix DM sorted the characters of “Very Strange Cases” by D&D classes [EXCLUSIVE]

The actors of the series “Very Strange Things” will play “Dungeons and Dragons” as part of the “Geek Week” from Netflix, where they can choose any character they like. The event will be called The Hellfire Club: Adventures in Dungeons and Dragons: Strange Deeds, and will be led by writer B. Dave Walters, who will take on the role of Dungeon Master at the event. B. Dave Walters recently told Screen Rant about the D&D game “Very Strange Things” and shared his opinion about the various classes that best suit each character.

“Very Strange Things” was closely related to D&D from the very beginning, the game occupied a prominent place in the plot, and the villains of D& D acted as enemies. This connection has led to numerous crossovers between D&D and Stranger Things, including a comic book series from Dark Horse Comics and even a D&D starter kit on the subject of Stranger Things. The current season of “Very Strange Cases” has deepened this connection thanks to a villain based on a Mystery from the D&D Greyhawk campaign setting.

The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Adventure will take place on June 9th. Wizards of the Coast published several photos from the event, in which the disembodied Hand and the Eye of Vekna are in a prominent place at the table, suggesting that powerful (and incredibly dangerous) items will appear in the game. Screen Rant interviewed B. Dave Walters about the game and asked what he thought of the character classes played in the series “Very Strange Things”.

Stranger Things focuses only on D&D villains. If you had to divide the main characters into categories, what would their classes be?

B. Dave Walters: Mike. If he’s not a DM, then he’s a Wizard. A wizard of halfling prediction with the skill Luck is basically a Master.

Will is a cleric. Such a warm, healing presence.

Lucas is a Creepy fighter knight. A fight with a few tricks up its sleeve.

Dustin is the Ent Bard. Can do a little bit of everything and makes the whole party better from it.

Guessing D&D classes and the worldview of fictional characters has become increasingly popular over the years, especially as D&D itself is becoming more popular and knowledge of mechanics is becoming more common. Character worldview tables (including those from “Very Strange Cases”) are especially popular, since it is much easier to distribute the personality of a character from something like an “Office” into different categories than a fighter or a wizard. “Very Strange Things” at least has an advantage over the characters playing D&D in the universe.

The group of characters in “Very Strange Cases” D&D is pretty well balanced, and the combination of the bard and the soothsayer takes the place of the fraudster. These are just interpretations of what these characters will be, and the characters that will appear in The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Adventure will be chosen by the player. The upcoming game will not be the first time the actors from “Very Strange Cases” play D&D together, and it will be interesting to see what adventures B. Dave Walters has prepared for the group.