Netflix decides to change the habits of these characters.

The abandonment of the masks in The Umbrella Academy is an important distinction in the adapted characters: the masks do not matter to them and are only an extension of the work.

The Umbrella Academy takes a very human look at the dynamic between the two killers and their bond, which pays off in Hazel’s redemption arc and leaves high hopes that Hazel and Cha Cha can return.

Neither of these deaths are necessarily permanent affairs at The Umbrella Academy, given the alteration of the timeline that has occurred since both deaths.

The option of having them without their skins, and swapping skins from the original stories seems to be due to the fact of splitting when they are working at The Umbrella Academy.

This is not to say that the Netflix version of The Umbrella Academy was wrong, but rather that it took the manic excitement the couple had for their work and changed it into a kind of surly boredom that was infinitely more fun.

An audience at The Umbrella Academy can relate to Hazel and Cha Cha from the show, not only because they can see their faces, but also because they are completely ordinary figures.



