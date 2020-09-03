Netflix could hit jaw-dropping subscribers in 2030!

Netflix, one of the most popular TV series and movie platforms in the world, continues to add more content every day. As a result, there is naturally an increase in the number of subscribers. The platform, which shapes the content it adds according to the wishes and desires of its users, could reach 500 million subscribers in 2030, according to analysts!

Netflix could reach 500 million subscribers by 2030!

RBC analyst Mark Mahaney announced that during the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people stayed at home and became subscribers to Netflix, explaining that Netflix could boom in subscriber numbers in the next 10 years. For this reason, it even increased the company’s price target by 15 percent to $ 610 per share.

“We see Netflix as one of the best derivatives of strong growth in online video streaming and connected devices,” Mahaney said in a statement.



