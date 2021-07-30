Netflix: Control Z, Samurai X and 31 More Titles Debut This Week

Netflix: Friday arrived and, with it, the desire to watch a good movie or a good series, right? If you have no idea what to check out, keep an eye out for this edition of the Netflix Agenda, as we’ve separated all releases that arrive on the platform as of today (30).

In the series world, subscribers will be able to check out the premiere of the reality series Cooking with Paris Hilton and the second season of Outer Banks. In the new wave of episodes, the group of friends is put to the test like never before, on a summer adventure in search of a valuable treasure that has stirred an entire city.

A title that promises to excite science fiction fans is the premiere of the movie Star Trek, next Sunday (1st).

Netflix launches from July 30th to August 5th

Today’s Netflix Premieres (30)

Outer Banks (Season 2)

Glow Up (Season 3)

The World of Centaurs (Season 1)

Myth and Tycoon – John Selorean (Season 1)

The Last Mercenary

Samurai X – The Origin

New series on Netflix

07/31 – Ponto Cego (4th Season)

01/08 – Masha and the Bear (4th Season)

01/08 – Darwin’s Game (Season 1)

01/08 – Below Deck – Mediterranean (1st Season)

03/08 – Top Secret – OVNIS (Season 1)

08/04 – Control Z (2nd Season)

08/04 – Cooking with Paris Hilton (Season 1)

08/04 – Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Season 1)

04/08 – Midas do Ferro Velho (Season 3)

New movies on Netflix

01/08 – Chico: Brazilian Artist

01/08 – Show Dogs: The Canine Agent

01/08 – Star Trek

01/08 – Disobedience

01/08 – Say I Do

01/08 – We Are All Equal

01/08 – I Missed You

01/08 – Time and Tide

02/08 – How to Hack Your Boss

03/08 – Pray Away

03/08 – Shiny_Flakes: Online Drugs

03/08 – Ijé The Journey

03/08 – Vote of Courage

08/04 – 1976: Between Love and Revolution

08/04 – Pompeii

08/04 – Jobs

08/04 – Mortal Change

08/04 – Fear Therapy