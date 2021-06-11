Netflix Confirms Far Cry Anime

Netflix: This Friday (11), Netflix announced a partnership with Ubisoft to create an animated series of Far Cry. The presentation took place during the Geeked Week event and didn’t bring much details about the production.

The streaming service has yet to confirm whether the anime will be adapted from any of the games in the series or whether it will create a new story specifically for production.

