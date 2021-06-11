Netflix Confirms Far Cry Anime

This Friday (11), Netflix announced a partnership with Ubisoft to create an animated series of Far Cry. The presentation took place during the Geeked Week event and didn't bring much details about the production.

Netflix and @Ubisoft are developing a brand new Far Cry animated series. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/BX4FkS9v5r — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

The streaming service has yet to confirm whether the anime will be adapted from any of the games in the series or whether it will create a new story specifically for production.