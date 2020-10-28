Netflix confirms Anitta and other names in the line-up

Netflix confirmed some new names for Tudum ao Vivo, a digital festival, which will have chats, shows, virtual meetings and surprises for the public. Among the novelties are singers Anitta and Pablo Vittar; Noah Centineo, from Para Todos os Garotos; Madison Reyes and Charlie Gillepsie, from Julie and the Phantoms and Gloria Groove, from A Queen is Born.

They will join Ashley Park and Emily Bravo, from Emily in Paris; the cast of Sintonia – Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas and Christian Malheiros; Joel Courtney, Lee from The Kissing Booth; Ana Valeria Becerril and Yankel Stevan, from Control Z; Felipe Castanhari of Mundo Misterio and rapper Emicida, who participates in the documentary AmarElo, scheduled to debut in December.

In its second edition, the event will feature interactive events such as ChatRolê, which will allow any fan watching at home to participate in a face-to-face virtual meeting with some of their greatest idols. Commanded by the presenter Maisa, Tudum ao Vivo will also have several chats about the themes present in the Netflix series and films with actors and special guests, in addition to musical presentations, testimonials, trailers and exclusive announcements of new productions.

Tudum ao Vivo will take place between November 3rd and 5th, starting at 7pm, and can be followed on the official website, YouTube and Netflix’s Tik Tok.



