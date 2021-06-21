Netflix Closes Partnership With Amblin, Producer By Steven Spielberg

Netflix: Production company Amblin, directed by Steven Spielberg, has signed a deal with Netflix to produce “several” movies for the streaming platform. According to Variety, the deal includes two feature films a year, but it remains to be seen whether Spielberg will also direct the films.

“At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the heart of everything we do, and from the minute Ted [Sarandos], director of content at Netflix, and I started discussing a partnership, it was clear that we had an opportunity. amazing to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways,” says Spielberg.

The renowned filmmaker recalls that the producer also has a contract signed with Universal. “This new journey, along with the stories we continue to tell our longtime family at Universal, will be incredibly rewarding for me,” the director said in a statement. “I can’t wait to start working with him [Ted] and the entire Netflix team.”

Old novel

The partnership is not entirely new, as the producer worked with the streaming on the Chicago film The Seven, which was even nominated in six Oscar categories 2021. However, Spielberg has already made somewhat contradictory statements, when he showed opposition to the the idea that movies made for streaming would be Oscar eligible. “When you commit to a television format, you become a TV movie,” he prodded, in a 2018 interview.